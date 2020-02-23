Neighbors of the Kooskooskie community on Mill Creek Road and Hummingbird Place have started to rebuild after the destruction from this month’s flood, which left residents with no secure road to their homes.
Kooskooskie, a privately owned community of 52 homes that form the Kooskooskie Cabin Owners Incorporated, had a unique set of problems to sort through.
The night of the historic flood on Feb. 6, Kim and Bill Klicker, were at home in Kooskooskie preparing for a trip to Costa Rica, Bill Klicker said.
They heard the rumbling of rocks and rushing water. Outside, their son was sleeping in a fifth wheel RV, he said.
Dave Knight, their neighbor, knocked on their door at 1:15 a.m. and told them Kooskooskie was evacuating.
Bill Klicker went out and looked at the creek. It had moved 20 feet closer to the RV. He woke his son, and the family went inside Bill Klicker’s house because it was on higher ground.
“He would have slept through it. We would have not known it,” Kim Klicker said. “If not for Dave, we probably wouldn’t have a son.”
About an hour later, the camper floated away with the rushing water along with the community’s road and bridge, the only entrance to Hummingbird Place homes, Bill Klicker said.
Residents who were affected and evacuated have only recently been able to return home to assess the damage of their property, Knight said.
At an emergency meeting, residents allocated funds from the Kooskooskie Cabin Owners Incorporated reserves, paying $15,000 to build a road into their community, said Knight, the president of organization.
The access road had to start on Bill and Kim Klicker’s private road and go through their property as well as property owned by Keith and Jerry Westphal, said Jim Ferraro, another resident of Kooskooskie.
They signed an easement with the two neighbors, and Clark and Young Construction built a road with rocks, Bill Klicker said.
With this funding they also purchased 120 tons of rip rap to protect the exposed areas of their newly expanded creek with gabions (wired rock cages built along the gorge), he said. The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife gave them an emergency permit.
The bridge to cross Mill Creek was salvaged from the water, but the creek is now 15 feet wider. They will have to build a new bridge that is 65 feet long, Ferraro said.
He said they are looking into a railcar option but are waiting to hear Walla Walla County requirements for an ambulance or fire truck to get over the bridge.
Most residents are dealing with mud in their yard and losing acreage to the stream, Knight said.
Gabion walls between their property and the creek will have to be rebuilt, and some had flooding in their air conditioning and cooling system, Bill Klicker said.
Knight said they have tap water, but the pipes are exposed because they were under the ground where the road was washed out. He recommended that no one drink the water until it is tested. The power is working.
The burden on the community will be the cost of the bridge because that is a private bridge, not owned by the county, he said.
The Kooskooskie Cabin Owners Incorporated is not wealthy, he said.
“It’s just enough to maintain everything,” he said. “Everybody is kind of on our own. We’re going to have a massive assessment. People will have to decide if they want to put a lot of money up for a bridge.”
Knight had a lot of damage on his property, he said. He recently hand-built an organ that was in a cabin submerged and moved by the water several hundred yards.
“Half of our acreage is now stream,” Knight said. “The organ was submerged under 3 or 4 feet of water. I have no idea if we can salvage it. My camper was just found a mile down the road, and all that is left of it is just the frame and the wheels upside down.”
His house was flooded with 39 inches of water, he said.
It is a life-changing event and the one of the most devastating they’ve experienced, he said. He and his wife lived in the cabin for 19 years. He was a teacher at Walla Walla Valley Academy until his wife was sick and he became a caregiver.
“I have mixed feelings as to whether it would be safe to rebuild here. Maybe it’s better to take the insurance money and go somewhere else, but my heart will always be here,” Knight said.
He said he loves his home and is happy he is alive and has insurance. If he can safely stay he would.
“I love where I live. I am heartbroken. I am the guy who went to the country,” Knight said.
He said the thought of knowing he could never replace his home is one of the most devastating things that has happened to him in his entire life.
There was a private meadow in his backyard, and now there is a flood path, he said.
“When you drove in, you would just disappear, and now we have Grand Central Station. The layout of the place is no longer private and nice like it was,” he said.
To rebuild he would have to raise the platforms of his house up 4 feet. He went through damage assessments and talked to his insurance, he said.
“I had flood insurance, we’re talking $250,000 max, if I max out my policy,” he said. “But you try to find this for $250,000 out here, you’re never going to replace the land on a stream. I don’t know where I can go and move and live for $200,000, it’s just not possible. It’s not going to be adequate.”
The Klickers recently bought the house that went down by the flood in 1996, which will now have to be bulldozed.
“Someone bought it, propped it back up. He didn’t get along with Kooskooskie folks very well and they wouldn’t let him have water, so he sold it to us,” Kim Klicker said.
She said they will bulldoze the house because it has already seen three floods.
“I pulled two trees that had gone through the wall about 15 feet through the house, out of the house, they were 60 foot long trees. I pulled probably about 10 trees out from underneath the house,” Bill Klicker said.
Their damage assessment came out to around a $170,000 loss with no flood insurance, he said.
“When you live in the mountains you kind of have to expect this,” he said.
People can donate to help the Kooskooskie community by visiting ubne.ws/floodfund. To get involved in helping with the clean-up, people can contact Dave Knight at cdknight395@gmail.com.