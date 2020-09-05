PASCO — A kitten narrowly avoided death after being abandoned on a highway and inadvertently hitching a ride with a state trooper.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted a little more than a week ago that he was disgusted by the fact that someone had apparently dumped out a box of kittens on the Road 100 on-ramp of Interstate 182.
Thorson wrote that one of the kittens was still alive, and he was having a difficult time herding it. The kitten got away — or so he thought.
On Monday, Thorson tweeted that he heard a kitten meowing when he got to the office that morning. He opened the hood of his patrol car and found the kitten that he thought got away.
"... It's been in my engine compartment all weekend," Thorson wrote.
Thorson posted his phone number and asked for someone in the community to adopt the kitten.
The same day, Jenna Kochenauer, an on-air anchor for radio station 610 KONA, opted to adopt the kitten.
Kochenauer tweeted that she named the kitten Sandy, in honor of the state patrol's first female chief Annette Sandberg.