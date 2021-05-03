Kirkman House Museum, 214 N Colville St., is taking a breather while some needed work is completed. That means the museum is closed for the summer.
Kirkman House Museum didn’t open its doors throughout 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping the site closed during restoration will protect guests from project dust and remaining COVID-19 risks.
In sore need of attention, some of the 141-year-old home’s many windows are boarded over. For the next few months, 32 windows that require work will be sent to Millwork Inc. in Zillah, Washington, for restoration to near new condition, said museum board President Kent Settle.
“Many of the windows either leaked air, water or both, or had been painted shut decades ago. The windows will be pulled out and the sashes will be repaired and re-squared as required,” Settle said.
“The interiors will be stripped down to bare wood and clear coated. The exteriors will be painted. Pulleys, ropes and weather stripping will make the windows fully operational again. Period glass will be used to replace any broken panes,” he said. “It will be very exciting to have working, double-hung windows for the first time in decades.”
Grants from Sherwood Trust, Washington State Historical Society, Wildhorse Foundation and many personal donations have made the project possible. The estimated cost is approximately $74,000.
The current action is the final phase of a multi-year, $271,000 restoration and stabilization undertaking on the museum, Settle said.
To begin with, the home’s foundation was reinforced and the concrete front porch and stairs were completely rebuilt. The soffits were stripped to bare wood, repaired where necessary and repainted, he said.
Constructed between 1879-1880 of brick from the Weston (Oregon) Foundry by England native and local entrepreneur William Kirkman, the family moved into the Victorian Italianate-style home in 1880 and lived there for three generations.
The building subsequently served from 1920-1924 as a Whitman College boys’ dormitory, including when Walter Brattain studied and won the 1956 Nobel Prize as co-inventor of the transistor. Altered again, for more than 50 years KHM served as apartments. In December 1974 it was placed on the National Historic Register.
Over the decades, the structure deteriorated drastically and in an effort to save it the Historical Architecture Development Corporation bought it in 1977. The local citizens group used Kirkman House as an office and restored it into a period house museum.
The Washington State Trust for Historic Preservation in 1982 honored H.A.D. with an award for outstanding work in historic preservation. A revolving board of directors manages the privately owned home as a nonprofit.
“The museum is a 100% volunteer organization. Board members, advisors and volunteers do what they do for the love of local history and the museum,” Settle said.
He serves on the KHM board with fellow directors Maejul Gannon, vice president; Tim Copeland, treasurer; Joan Helm, secretary; and members Laura Curtis, Pam Myers and Carolyn Priest. Alisha Cunha and Claire Valente serve as non-voting advisors. Find out more about becoming involved at kirkmanhousemuseum.org/volunteer.
The announcement of a grand reopening will come later this year.