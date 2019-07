Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman will visit Walla Walla for the Walla Walla County Republican Party’s Summer Celebration later this week.

The Saturday event includes a family-friendly afternoon picnic at 1 p.m. at Wildwood Park.

The event will include games such as horseshoes, cornhole and ladder golf. The picnic menu is fried chicken, watermelon and macaroni and potato salads. Email wwcountygop@gmail.com for more information.