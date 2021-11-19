A Tri-Cities woman was injured on state Route 124, about 5 miles east of Burbank near milepost 6 on Thursday, Nov. 18, in Walla Walla County.
Tonya S. Rencehausen, 52, of Kennewick, was headed west on the highway at around 6:54 p.m. when her vehicle veered off the road and rolled, according to the Washington State Patrol report.
Rencehausen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe and was speeding too fast for the current road conditions, the report said.
She was transported to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
WSP noted that no drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision, and Rencehausen was the only person in the vehicle. Her Tahoe was totaled and towed from the scene.
