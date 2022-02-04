A 19-year-old Kennewick woman was injured Friday morning, Feb. 4, in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 12 near Walla Walla.
At about 8:20 a.m., Mackenzie E. Beavers was driving east when she lost control of her 2006 Saturn Ion approximately nine miles west of Walla Walla, according to Washington State Patrol.
Beavers, the only occupant in the car, was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately available. No other vehicles were involved.
According to the WSP report, the cause of the incident is still under investigation. Beavers has not been charged or issued a citation. Her vehicle was destroyed in the crash.
