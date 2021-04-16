A man from Kennewick was injured in a single-vehicle crash in rural Columbia County on Wednesday evening, April 14, according to a report from Washington State Patrol.
Eric D. Brown, 59, was driving an RV on Tucannon Road about 15 miles south of Pomeroy, near Spring Lake, when the crash happened, according to the report.
Brown failed to negotiate a curve, hit an embankment and rolled his 1989 Winnebago, WSP reported. He was wearing a seat belt, but he was injured and taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla with unspecified injuries. The hospital did not release information on his condition Thursday.
The RV was totaled and towed from the scene.
Washington State Patrol is investigation whether Brown was driving under the influence, the agency reported.