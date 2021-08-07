BURBANK — Two cars collided and one driver died in a head-on crash around 5 a.m., Aug. 6, on state route 124 northeast of Burbank. The deceased has been identified by the Walla Walla County Coroner as Ricardo Daniel Ozuna-Pena, 30, of Kennewick, who died from his injuries. Pena was driving a 2001 Honda Civic eastbound on the two-lane highway when he entered the westbound lane and struck a westbound 2000 Toyota RAV4 head-on, according to Washington State Troopers. No drugs or alcohol were involved, state police said. Noe Pompabeltran, 44, of Pasco, was driving the other vehicle. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Kadlec Regional Medical Center, according to the state patrol. Both vehicles were totaled and had to be towed from the scene.
Kennewick man dies in head-on collision on state route 124
- By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
-
-