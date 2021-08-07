BURBANK — Two cars collided and one driver died in a head-on crash around 5 a.m., Aug. 6, on state route 124 northeast of Burbank. The deceased has been identified by the Walla Walla County Coroner as Ricardo Daniel Ozuna-Pena, 30, of Kennewick, who died from his injuries. Pena was driving a 2001 Honda Civic eastbound on the two-lane highway when he entered the westbound lane and struck a westbound 2000 Toyota RAV4 head-on, according to Washington State Troopers. No drugs or alcohol were involved, state police said. Noe Pompabeltran, 44, of Pasco, was driving the other vehicle. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Kadlec Regional Medical Center, according to the state patrol. Both vehicles were totaled and had to be towed from the scene.