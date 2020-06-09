Blue Mountain Community Foundation Executive Director Kari Isaacson has announced she will retire at the start of October.
Issacson has led the nonprofit endowment organization for the last seven years.
It has grown to have more than $50 million in assets in over 340 charitable funds to benefit people in Garfield, Columbia and Walla Walla counties in Washington and Umatilla County in Oregon, according to the announcement.
The foundation distributed over $2.5 million in grants and scholarships in 2019.
The board of trustees will conduct a nationwide search for the next leader of the foundation. The title will be president/CEO rather than executive director, a change advocated by Isaacson.
The process is headed by search committee Chair Anne-Marie Zell Schwerin. Gary Ponti, president of the board of trustees, said an executive search firm specializing in nonprofits and community foundations will support the search committee’s work.
“We are all working for a smooth transition this fall,” Ponti said.
Isaacson caps a 40-year career in philanthropy.
During her time serving the community foundation, the organization has seen major increases in its assets, grants and scholarships, Ponti said.
“The community foundation has been part and parcel of key communitywide collaborations such as the DataWalk, Community Conversations, the annual Funders’ Tour, the 2020 U.S. Census, the February 2020 Flood Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund and the Walla Walla Valley Covid-19 Response Fund,” Ponti said in a prepared statement.
Isaacson's energy and focus increased the community’s awareness of the organization, he said.
“She has a keen eye for talent and assembled an outstanding staff, which resulted in the growth and development of the organization,” he said.
Isaacson said she leaves what she considers to be "the best job in the Valley."
"BMCF has a critically important and unique role in the Valley. BMCF’s Covid-19 Fund is a prime example of what a strong community foundation can do to help people.”
She said this is the right time for her to retire, despite uncertainties of the pandemic.
“I am looking forward to new ventures, trying new things and seeing friends and family more often,” Isaacson said.
She will remain in the area with her husband Jim Peterson, who is retired as vice president of Administrative Services at Walla Walla Community College.