The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office expanded staff earlier this month when Deputy Cody Marcum and his partner, K-9 Skoty (pronounced Scotty), graduated from five weeks of specialized law enforcement training in Pennsylvania.
Skoty is an 18-month-old male Belgian malinois from the Czech Republic. He’s now trained in tracking, apprehension and drug detection and has been certified through the national North American Police Work Dog Association, said USCO Undersheriff Jim Littlefield.
Belgian malinois are considered smart, hard workers that forge a strong bond with their human handlers, according to the American Kennel Club.
The breed is strong and muscular and is known for the proud posture of the head and distinctive black ears and mask, the AKC said.
Online sources say the breed, often called “Mal,” has one of the keenest noses in the business and is fiercely loyal with a strong protective instinct. The dogs are happy by nature and need consistent exercise to feel their best.
That fits with Skoty’s disposition and energy, Littlefield said.
The Sheriff’s Office formerly had a successful canine program until 2014, when K-9 Yosh died from a stomach illness, Littlefield said.
“Public safety canines have proven to be a valuable asset for their respective agencies and communities in which they serve,” he added.
Startup costs for adding Skoty to the force came to about $30,000, Littlefield said. That includes dog, training, kennel, equipment, supplies and veterinary care.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Wildhorse Foundation contributed $20,000, while a group of local insurance companies contributed $5,000. The Hermiston Home Depot donated materials and helped build Skoty’s kennel, the undersheriff said.
Skoty is expected to be able to serve on active duty for up to five years; the average lifespan for Belgian malinois is 15 years. Skoty lives with Marcum.
The Sheriff’s Office did not release details of what kind of treats K-9 Skoty prefers.