KTM RC390

 Courtesy photo by KUNDAN BANA via Unsplash

COLLEGE PLACE — A juvenile was hurt in a motorcycle crash in College Place on Wednesday afternoon, June 23, according to Washington State Patrol.

The unidentified minor crashed a 2016 KTM RC motorcycle at 3:22 p.m. on state Route 125 near its intersection with Commercial Drive, according to a report from WSP.

According to the report, the juvenile was going south on the highway at the intersection. The driver, who was alone on the motorcycle, was going too fast and lost control, veering off the roadway and into a ditch, WSP reported.

The juvenile was reportedly wearing an appropriate helmet but was hurt and taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

The motorcycle was damaged and taken away by a third party.

