Judge denies new trial for convicted rapist

A Walla Walla man found guilty of second-degree rape in September has been denied a new trial.
Jacob Cox, 35, was found guilty by a jury on Sept. 11 of sexually assaulting a woman he knew in June 2016. Jurors deliberated half a day after hearing arguments and seeing evidence for about five days in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Cox’s attorney, William McCool, filed a motion for a new trial and declaration in late September. The declaration listed reasons for a new trial, including allegations the court had erred in law proceedings and the defendant had objected before and during trial.
Prosecutors responded several days later, arguing their stance and including referencing previous cases.
Judge John Lohrmann on Friday denied the motion for a new trial.
Cox’s sentencing in the rape conviction has been scheduled for Thursday.