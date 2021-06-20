Hundreds came to say goodbye to Master Sgt. Gerald “Gerry” Taylor on Saturday, June 19, at Walla Walla High School.
Taylor, a U.S. Army veteran, was known to the community as teacher, coach and friend.
At Walla Walla High School, he was a former JROTC instructor and rifle team coach.
The several hundred in attendance Saturday entered the large gymnasium slowly as some chatted quietly among themselves. A rare laugh would ring out here and there as stories about Taylor were told.
Mostly, however, people were quiet. Soft crying was a more common sound than laughter.
Once the memorial started, the crowd listened as Taylor’s friend, and fellow veteran, Sgt. First Class Dutch Meier delivered the eulogy.
Meier talked about the many hats Taylor wore during his life, include those of a soldier, teacher, coach, husband and friend.
“But now, those hats are gone,” Meier said. “Gerry, in closing, I hope you found that you can hang up all your hats and take a break.”
Sgt. First Class Mark Mebes, the current JROTC instructor at Wa-Hi also told stories about Taylor. He said as a rifle team coach, Taylor always wanted to make youths better shooters, even if they weren’t members of his team.
“One of the first things he taught me as a rifle coach was to never keep any secrets,” Mebes said. “If he saw something that would benefit a shooter from another team, he would tell that coach right away. He encouraged me to do the same.”
Mebes said when he asked Taylor why, he told him, “If those guys get better, then your guys are going to have to get better to beat them. A rising tide rises all ships.”
Mebes led some of his current JROTC students through a military ceremony honoring Taylor with a folding of a flag. The flag was then presented to Taylor’s widow, Gerri Taylor, 70.
Taylor was shot and killed at his home on Jan. 8, 2021. He was 72.
His son, Stephen A. Taylor, 47, of Walla Walla, has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault in connection to his death.
Stephen A. Taylor remains in custody at Walla Walla County Jail. His trial was originally slated for March, but was moved back, first to May, and later to July 27.