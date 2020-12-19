A Dayton man pleaded guilty to lesser crimes connected to his involvement in Walla Walla’s Pioneer Park Aviary bird killings this year.
Joshua S. Hartwell, 20, appeared Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court on three charges, none involving animal cruelty from the May 15 crime.
Hartwell had initially been charged with nine counts of first-degree animal cruelty, four counts of first-degree criminal trespassing and four counts of third-degree malicious mischief.
Hartwell’s charges involving the killing and maiming of the exotic birds at the aviary were dropped because a boy involved in the case — a 15-year-old from Columbia County — admitted to harming the birds, Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Stevenson said in court Friday.
As a result, Hartwell took a plea deal and will no longer go to trial. He admitted to third-degree theft for taking a black Swedish duckling from its enclosure, third-degree malicious mischief for cutting the nets at the aviary and second-degree trespassing for entering the enclosure illegally.
Hartwell was also sentenced Friday morning, with most of his prison time suspended or converted to community service at the recommendation of prosecutors.
Judge M. Scott Wolfram sentenced Hartwell to 26 days of community service, one year of probation, a $500 fine, and he is barred from entering Pioneer Park until December 2021.
It’s unclear where the other assailant’s case stands because the teen’s identity has not been made public.
The aviary received great community support following the attacks. New birds were brought to the aviary this year after it received more than $5,000 in donations.