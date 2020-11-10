Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election – but thousands of miles away, another politician feels as if he is the star of the show.
Yutaka Umeda, the mayor of Yamato, a town in Japan’s Kumamoto prefecture, unexpectedly found Internet fame over the weekend as people pointed out that the characters of his name can also be pronounced as “Jo Baiden,” sparking a flurry of interest in the 73-year-old.
Under the Japanese Kanji writing system, characters often have an array of different phonetic readings.
The Japan Times explained Monday that the politician’s forename, “Yutaka,” is more commonly read as “jo,” while his last name “Umeda” is made up of characters usually pronounced as “ume” and “da” but can also be read as “bai” and “den.”
Umeda said he was oblivious to this connection to Biden, 77, until family members alerted that his name was causing a stir on social media. Then, he says, he received a flood of messages.
“It feels as though I’ve also won the election,” was quoted by the Kyodo news agency.