Walla Walla has lost its best ambassador, the brightest smile, its most fervent fan.
Jesse Castro — just “Jesse” to nearly all — died in the very early hours of Thursday, Dec. 9.
Jesse’s sister, Isabelle Garcia, said her brother died at Providence St. Mary Medical Center at 3:15 a.m. He was 58 years old and 17 days away from turning 59.
Pneumonia set in after an emergency surgery, which followed severe intestinal issues and a collapsed stoma. Although Jesse could no longer speak, as death approached he remained aware of his surroundings and his people until the end, Garcia said.
His people, indeed.
It would be hard to find a Walla Walla Valley resident who has never experienced a moment with Jesse. For more years than most can tally, the man with the bike had parked along Ninth Avenue intersections to wave at folks passing by in their rigs.
Jesse was hard to miss in his yellow safety vest and baseball cap, his bicycle tethered to a trailer. His enormous smile could not be resisted by passersby, turning many a frown upside down.
While her brother, one of five siblings, was diagnosed in childhood as developmentally delayed, “I think he was smarter than anybody else,” Garcia said, pride bubbling up in her voice.
Nancy and Gary Wiley, who opened the Grocery Outlet in Walla Walla in 1986, were well aware of Jesse’s abilities.
For about a decade, he would arrive at the Ninth Avenue store to work. As volunteer labor, Jesse specialized at doing carryout for numerous grateful shoppers, Nancy Wiley recalled.
“He just started showing up at the store, and we welcomed him. He got to the point he would call and ask what time he was supposed to be at work. He’d think he was late.”
Like any number of special things that happen here, this came about without engineering, Gary Wiley said.
“He wanted to be part of something; we wanted to show kindness and a warm welcome, but we didn’t want to take advantage of him.”
The Wileys said Jesse was anxious to be part of their staff. When new employee shirts came in, he wanted one, too.
It was easy to see broad community involvement in Jesse’s life.
“It was a Walla Walla thing,” Nancy Wiley said.
“One day a man showed up and wanted to take Jesse’s bike and get it ready for winter.”
Gary Wiley found himself amazed at how many people felt connected to the store’s No. 1 volunteer. He wouldn’t be able to name them all, he said.
“Jesse taught a lot of things to most people, in a way that brought something … That made us better people. Made us drop all the judgment and all the barriers.”
Sam Waldron concedes Jesse was his best therapy on a bad day.
Waldron deals with trailers at Don Johnson Sales. Now on the west side of town, the sales lot was located for decades next door to Grocery Outlet, and Ninth Avenue belonged to Jesse, Waldron said.
While the whole community cheer-leaded for Jesse, there has been a core group of folks who made sure things got done. Waldron considered himself lucky to number among them, he said.
The group made sure Jesse always had a bicycle, for example. And when their friend could not longer stay upright on a two-wheeler, Waldron was one of those who raised enough money in a few hours to get Jesse a three-wheeled bike, with enough money left over in an account at local Allegro Cyclery for the “Jesse Maintenance Fund.”
It was not unusual for Jesse to drop by the trailer lot to spend an afternoon in Waldron’s office.
“I had food, I had drinks, it was a place to be when it was 100 degrees out,” he said, a few hours after learning Jesse had died.
“It was a safe station. In nasty weather, we’d load up his bike and take him home at night.”
Jesse repaid the favor by being himself, Waldron said, speaking aloud memories in a sprint of words.
“It was like having an angel there. He made me happy.”
Jesse riding in on a frantically busy day would instantly clear the clouds out of the sky, Waldron said.
“I could turn around and face that problem with a different perspective. Here was a guy that faces bad stuff with the biggest smile, every day.”
Pleasing Jesse was fun for all. A plate of cookies, lunch out, shirts and hats with logos, winter coveralls from L & G Ranch Supply — the gentle man loved it all, Waldron said, especially as it connected him to his community.
“It made him feel like he fit in.”
Indeed, this town molded itself around Jesse, said Walla Walla businesswoman Liz Pierce.
Pierce maintains a community social media page, and she has made Jesse its poster boy time and time again.
It was her first posted photo of Jesse on his bike waving to drivers that brought early attention to “My Town Walla Walla” on Facebook, Pierce said.
“I was just starting my page, there were a couple hundred likes on it. I really wanted something that was ‘Walla Walla.’ We were driving home, and I saw him and snapped his picture. I posted it; I thought I might get 100 new followers … (the page) grew by 1,500.”
Pierce said she knew Jesse for 30 years or more. He was a regular visitor to her Main Street shop, where he would pull open the door and holler “Hey, how are you today?”
He was welcome everywhere, Pierce said.
She and her husband hosted a 50th birthday party for Jesse at Stone Hut Bar & Grill. Although his birthday was Dec. 26, Pierce wasn’t able to pull that party together until February.
When people who loved him showed up to celebrate, Jesse was shocked to see all of them.
“He was very happy,” she recalled.
“He just glowed. He had never had a birthday party.”
Pierce tended to mother her friend, reminding him to ride safely and persistently coaxing him to drink enough water to sustain him on his bike travels.
Bicycles gave Jesse independence, she said, noting he was born with deformed legs that made walking difficult.
On a bike, though, Jesse flew in the wind.
A few years ago, the community ambassador began experiencing weakness in his limbs and hands, his strength siphoned off by early onset dementia.
A bike tip-over in front of Super 1 Foods further worsened the situation, Pierce recalled.
Jesse’s scraped hand grew a staph infection that eventually required surgery. Afterward, he lacked the ability to grip his handlebars or squeeze the bike’s brake lever.
With that, Jesse’s wings were folded. The man who was the sun in Walla Walla’s sky had been grounded by a failing mind and body.
After years of appreciating Jesse’s enthusiastic presence at the corner of his business address at Chestnut Street and Ninth Avenue, Derek Tall wasn’t about to see his buddy go without one fantastic ride.
Tall is the owner of A Cut Above Auto Services and Rhino Liner of Walla Walla and Tri-Cities and aficionado of off-road riding.
On Aug. 4 of this year, he picked Jesse up in a side-by-side ATV and drove all over town, visiting Jesse’s favorite stops, especially businesses along Ninth Avenue. At the Poplar Street corner — where Jesse had spent years welcoming people to town with his wave and grin — “he just wanted to sit and look,” Tall said.
“He just looked.”
Funeral arrangements are being made, Isabelle Garcia said, noting Pierce will post the details on social media. The family is asking any donations be sent to Herring Groseclose Funeral Home to help cover expenses.
In the meantime, the home where she had cared for her brother for a quarter century was feeling pretty empty, she added.
Ride safe, Jesse.
Rest in Peace Jesse
