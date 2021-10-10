College Place has recently had mobile home parks in the news with concerns about the city’s change of zoning regulations. What do you believe is the best course of action regarding those zones?
City of College Place City Council is already acting on the zoning regulations concerns by putting a 12-month moratorium on redevelopment of manufactured home parks. Resolution No. 21-019 was passed at the April 13, 2021, City Council meeting which includes a directive for the city to develop a work plan for development of regulations to address the issues. Expect this work plan to be presented to the City Council in the near future.
Do you believe the addition of electric scooters has been a good or necessary part of public transportation in College Place? Why or why not?
Seeing the electric scooters being used as public transportation is good. Is it necessary? Well, maybe not. It is good to see alternatives being used and available in College Place.
What is the most important issue to you as a candidate?
Accountability.
What qualifies you for this position and what personal qualities make you a good fit?
My service and experience acquired while serving in this position qualifies me. In regard to personal qualities, caring for my community and being willing to work with other caring Council members and city staff makes me a good fit.
Much discussion these days has been about the division of opinions regarding COVID-19-related mandates. What role do you believe City Council should or should not play in encouraging or discouraging those mandates?
Our City Council has endorsed the proactive manner that the city of College Place staff has addressed COVID-19 mandates. I believe City Council should continue to encourage following the mandates to the best of our ability.
