In the running for College Place City Council Position 1 are two men who say they see themselves as assets to the community and they want to give back.

Jerry L. Bobbitt, 67, is the current Position 1 councilor. He ran unopposed in 2016 after being appointed in 2015 to replace resigning Council member Melissa Thiessen.

He's opposed this year by John C. Haid, 34, an education program coordinator with Walla Walla Community College.