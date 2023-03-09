Jeff Hamrick, the current senior director of the Data Institute at the University of San Francisco, will be the new vice president for finance and administration at Whitman College.
According to a news release, Hamrick will replace Peter Harvey, who is retiring after working at the college for more than 30 years. Hamrick’s appointment comes after a hiring process which began in fall 2022 and drew a nationwide pool of applicants.
“I am delighted to welcome Jeff Hamrick to Whitman College,” said Whitman President Sarah Bolton. “From the beginning of the search process, he stood out for his breadth of experience — from teaching mathematics, innovating in the curriculum and doing interdisciplinary research to working in capital management in the private sector and leading budget and planning work as vice provost.”
In his position at Whitman, Hamrick will also be a professor of mathematics and statistics. Hamrick, who earned his doctoral degree from Boston University in 2009, has a bachelor’s degree in history, in science and mathematics and in business administration in financial economics.
"I'm excited to join a strong team that is committed to managing Whitman's formidable financial, infrastructural, technological and human resources in ways that place partnerships with students at the heart of the college," Hamrick said. "Under President Bolton's leadership, Whitman is reimagining its strategic priorities in ways that will position it to thrive over the coming decade — a decade that will really challenge the business models of many institutions of higher learning."
Hamrick is expected to serve as a strategic member of the senior leadership team at Whitman, set strategies for the college’s business model and guide the college’s next steps in sustainability among other duties.
Hamrick will begin the transition into his new role in April, with several planned trips to campus that will allow him to work with Harvey before starting the job in August.
