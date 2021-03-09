It’s that time of year again, property tax season.
Property tax statements are in the mail and should be in the taxpayers' hands next week or so, said Walla Walla County treasurer Gordon Heimbigner said.
Taxes for most of Walla Walla County, College Place and the city of Walla Walla saw a slight increase due to a small change in the levy rate, according to county assessor Debra Antes.
“A home valued at $300,000 in Walla Walla County received an increase of approximately $27, College Place, $48, and the city of Walla Walla, $30,” she said.
Though the Walla Walla City Council opted not to impose a 1% property tax increase this year, it was mistakenly added at the Assessor’s Office, resulting in an unauthorized 1% property tax collection for people living in the city of Walla Walla.
City officials said they will make it up to taxpayers when the 2022 property tax rates are set.
Heimbigner said there will be two coupons for the 2021 property tax year in the one-time mailed statement.
The first half of property tax is due April 30. Taxpayers should hold onto the second coupon to pay the second half of property tax, which is due Oct. 31.
If property owners don’t receive tax statements within the next two weeks, they can call 509-524-2750.