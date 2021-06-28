You’re not imagining it — historic heat records are being fried by the region’s extreme weather situation.
There is little to no relief expected before the end of this week, said Matt Callihan, meteorologist for the Pendleton office of the National Weather Service.
Callihan was talking on the morning of Monday, June 28, when the thermometer had already topped 85 degrees by 8 a.m., on its way to the predicted 110-120 degrees for the lower Columbia Basin. Highs of 113 on Monday and 115 on Tuesday are predicted in the Walla Walla area.
“It’s definitely going to be hot. This pattern is sticking around much of the week and there won’t be a whole lot of relief until closer to the weekend,” he said.
“And we’re still going to be very, very dry.”
The heat will hang close Monday, as well, dropping only to the low 80s in the stretch between Milton-Freewater and Dayton.
“Then we see a repeat on Tuesday,” Callihan said. “Of main concern is that we’re going to be peaking, we’re seeing those triple digits across Central Oregon, extending to the Kittitas Valley. Yakima will be 114 degrees. There’s not a lot of relief at all.”
The Blue Mountain range is warming up slightly more slowly, but warming up it is, he added, noting the slower rise at Tollgate and the surrounding area will give herds of elk and deer a chance to move to higher ground.
Slightly cooler conditions should come after Tuesday, but isolated thunderstorms are predicted to come to the south of the Walla Walla Valley Wednesday through Friday, Callihan pointed out.
“The last time we had those storms, last week, Oregon had 14 fires start up in Central Oregon,” he said, adding those were quickly brought under control.
Fires are on Liz Jessee’s mind, too.
Jessee, director of Walla Walla County Emergency Management, said her department has concerns about people using home fireworks in extremely dry conditions.
In addition to all the damage and loss that can result, those fires in this heat put firefighters into worse working conditions than typical, she said.
Working in the heavy protective gear is never comfortable, but in the outdoor temperatures like this area is seeing, fire professionals are put in higher-than-average danger of heat stroke.
Jessee said she encourages people to enjoy community fireworks and not use personal fireworks.
Since Friday a number of places have opened doors as cooling centers to offer relief against the heat. Christian Aid Center’s director of development Corina Car said Monday that while there were just four cooling center users on Sunday, she expects that number to go up.
Because the nonprofit housing and services shelter is serving three meals a day to all who need it, the word is out there that the cooling space is official open from noon to 6 p.m. That said, the doors won’t automatically close then if the outdoor conditions warrant staying open, Car added.
“We will do whatever it takes.”
Car said she suspects some people won’t feel the impact of being outside in this heat for a couple of days or realized the accumulated toll of it on their bodies.
“I’m wondering if they think they can get through it,” she said. “But I’m am guessing that today and tomorrow it’s going to hit and we’re going to see higher numbers.”
Plans call for putting up a big banner outside to raise awareness that people can cool off inside.
“We’re also going out with our van and taking water and Popsicles, to not only help people but to promote the center,” Car said.
Meanwhile, sleeping space is available at both the women’s and men’s shelters, Car added.
“And both of those are air conditioned,” she said.