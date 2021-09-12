Italian-American families and fellow Walla Walla community members turned out on a busy Saturday, Sept. 11, to show support for a statue of Christopher Columbus, erected by local Italian ancestors.
At least 150 people assembled at the Walla Walla County Courthouse lawn, with a steady breeze blowing an assemblage of flags — a half-staff flag on the courthouse flagpole, green line American flags in honor of deceased U.S. soldiers, a large American flag on the court’s exterior in honor of 9/11 and an Italian flag just beneath the statue of Columbus, flown by the Italian-heritage people gathered there.
At the event, people publicly shared their desire to keep the statue erected by Italian-heritage Walla Wallans in 1911, descendants of immigrants shared their stories and other community members expressed sympathy and support for the Italian community.
The statue has become the center of controversy, as one group, We Belong Walla Walla, has pressed the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners to have the statue removed from the lawn of the Walla Walla County Courthouse, saying it is a symbol of “the violence of 500 years of colonial oppression at the hands of European explorers.”
A public meeting was to take place recently regarding the statue, but it was canceled, with commissioners citing the spread of COVID-19 as the main concern.
Instead, commissioners asked people to write their thoughts in letters and send them via email to columbus@co.walla-walla.wa.us or in the mail to Walla Walla County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
The deadline to submit letters is Monday, Sept. 13, so organizers of Saturday’s event encouraged attendees to sign pre-drafted letters in support of keeping the statue.
Members of the Italian Heritage Association of Walla Walla put on the event, partly in commemoration of the statue’s upcoming 110th birthday on Oct. 12 and to gather the signatures of support.
The sentiment expressed by speakers was that the statue of the historical Italian explorer represented the ideals of Italians, who were experiencing racism from many Americans at the turn of the 20th century, including what historians call “America’s largest lynching,” in 1891 when 11 Italians were murdered by an angry mob in New Orleans.
Some at the Saturday gathering expressed how they, along with family members only one generation removed, experienced racism, including insults and threats within the Walla Walla Valley.
Claire Valente, a member of the association, addressed the crowd, saying the statue represented the hard work and adversity-defying qualities of Italians.
“Do Italians give up?” Valente asked the crowd.
“No!” the crowd answered in unison.
She said her father experienced racism, simply for not being one of the white Anglo-Saxon Protestants in their hometown of Philadelphia.
“And thank God for the Jews...(the white Protestants) wouldn’t hire him, but the Jews did...because they know about discrimination and suffering,” Valente said amid cheers from the crowd.
Walla Wallan Doug Saturno, whose great-grandfather was at the 1911 unveiling of the monument, attended with some traditional wear of the 1910s and a picture of his great-grandfather adorned on his hat.
Pasquale Saturno would’ve been about 59 at the time of the ceremony, Doug Saturno said, and he was the first long-term Italian to stay in Walla Walla, arriving in his mid 20s.
“These families came here for a new life,” Doug Saturno said. “They came because they wanted to be Americans and they came for freedom...History is history...you need to learn from it and you need to grow from it, but you don’t need to destroy it.”
Valente echoed the same sentiment in her speech, saying there was room for discussion of Columbus’ mark on history, but tearing down the statue was not the answer, in her opinion.
“The answer to free speech is always more speech,” Valente said. “So should we put up more statues on this lawn? Sure, why not? Just don’t take down this one.”
Organizer and Italian Heritage member Teresa Fausti said she was pleased with the turnout and support, especially with 9/11 memorials and Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend happening on the same day.
Fausti said the Italian Heritage Association has proposed donating a plaque that would have some of the “historical significance” of the statue and of Italian Americans contributions in the region.
Descendants of people whose names are on the statue took a group photo to begin the event and then a moment of silence was held to commemorate 9/11.
Starting Monday, county commissioners will have 30 days to review the letters and emails and address the topic at a later date.
