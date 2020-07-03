Project update
The following information on the Isaacs Avenue reconstruction project is courtesy of the city of Walla Walla:
This past week of construction focused on pouring in the retaining wall on the Rite Aid corner, and the beginning of road excavation to build a new road structure base.
Next week, backfilling around the retaining wall will be done, road excavation will be completed, and concrete placement will begin for curb, gutter, sidewalks, driveways, and ADA ramps.
The following week (July 13-17), concrete placement will be completed, asphalt will be placed behind the concrete in driveways and parking lots, full depth reclamation will be performed with cement base, and utilities will be adjusted to asphalt final grade.
There will be no work today or Saturday.
Detour routes and business-specific access routes are marked.