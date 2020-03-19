Project update
The following information on the Isaacs Avenue reconstruction project is courtesy of the city of Walla Walla:
Water main testing and installation of water services continue this week from Roosevelt Street to Wilbur Avenue.
The first 150 feet of Wellington Avenue north of Isaacs will be closed during the day on Friday so crews can install and connect the water main.
On Monday, the single eastbound lane on Isaacs will be switched from the north side of the street to the south side so the contractor can remove the road surface remaining between Roosevelt and Wellington.
The one-way lane will then be shifted a few more times next week as the road surface is removed to Wilbur. Access to businesses will be maintained throughout this process.
Next week, sanitary sewer installation on Isaacs from Roosevelt to Ash Street will begin. On Portland Avenue, workers will patch the asphalt from Cedar Avenue to Wilbur, and the road will be fully reopened.