Project update
The following information on the Isaacs Avenue reconstruction project is courtesy of the city of Walla Walla:
At the project’s current focus, the Isaacs/Wilbur Avenue intersection, water mains and services were transitioned from old to new this week. Traffic signal pole bases (foundations) are being constructed through Monday, as are the underground electrical conduits for these signal and street-lighting improvements.
Next week, the retaining wall on the Rite Aid corner will be completed and backfilled, and roadway excavation and preparation for new concrete — curb/gutter, sidewalk, and driveways — will be performed.
The following week (July 6-10), concrete work will be completed in the intersection area, and asphalt will be placed behind the new concrete (driveways and parking lots). The contractor remains on schedule to open this intersection around the turn of July/August.
Detour routes and business-specific access routes are marked.