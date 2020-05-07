Project update
The following information on the Isaacs Avenue reconstruction project is courtesy of the city of Walla Walla:
Most of the recent work has involved new concrete — curb, gutters, sidewalks, and driveways. This will be completed next week, and crews will move on to rebuilding the roadway.
Preparation for the cement-treated base is scheduled for Monday-Wednesday. Full-depth reclamation is scheduled for Thursday and Friday. This will include the cement-treated base from Roosevelt Street to Wilbur Avenue. Installation of new asphalt is scheduled for Tuesday-Friday, May 19-22.
The Wilbur intersection will likely be closed starting next Friday, May 15, and pulverization will take place. The existing concrete and traffic signals will be removed the following week.
Detour routes and business-specific access routes are marked.