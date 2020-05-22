Project update
The following information on the Isaacs Avenue reconstruction project is courtesy of the city of Walla Walla:
Due to the forecast for continuing rain, crews worked until 8 p.m. Tuesday and completed the base lift (the first 3-inch layer of asphalt) from Roosevelt Street to Wilbur Avenue. The 2-inch top lift will be placed along with the asphalt at the Wilbur intersection in about two months, to eliminate seams and create a smoother road.
The Isaacs/Wilbur traffic signals were removed Wednesday. This intersection will operate as an all-way stop until Tuesday, when it will be fully closed to traffic. The contractor will then focus on this intersection, starting with sewer service and followed by a new water main and services.
Isaacs from Roosevelt up to Wilbur will reopen to two-way traffic Tuesday, with a U-turn at Wilbur. This will remain an active construction zone, so motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution.
The rain has affected the application of permanent striping from Division Street to Roosevelt and likely will continue to hamper this part of the project for the near future.
Detour routes and business-specific access routes are marked.