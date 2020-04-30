Project update
The following information on the Isaacs Avenue reconstruction project is courtesy of the city of Walla Walla:
The project is progressing well. Much of the current work is concrete-related — curb, gutter, sidewalks, driveways, and ADA ramps. Permanent striping between Division and Roosevelt streets also is ongoing.
Roosevelt to Wilbur Avenue should be completed on schedule, around the turn of May to June. The next stage will be a reconstruction of the Wilbur intersection, which will involve a full closure of the intersection.
Detour routes and business-specific access routes are marked. Please join City employees in helping to support Walla Walla’s businesses affected both by this work and by the COVID-19 restrictions.