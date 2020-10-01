Crews will begin adding stripes on Isaacs Avenue today and are planned to continue until Tuesday, city officials announced.
Striping includes lane lines, stop lines, crosswalks, turn arrows and bicycle symbols.
Striping work will occur today and Friday on Isaccs Avenue starting at the Wilbur Avenue intersection through the Tausick Way and Airport Way intersection.
Isaacs Avenue from Division Street to Wilbur Avenue will see striping work Monday and Tuesday.
Motorists should expect shifting lanes and brief interruptions to business access as the application sets-up.
Officials advise driving slowly through the work zone and allowing extra time, and there is the possibility of temporarily restricted access.
Emergency vehicles will have access.