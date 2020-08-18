Isaacs Avenue opens to traffic today after six months of construction on the thoroughfare.
The roadway is expected to open by the end of today, the city of Walla Walla announced.
Several project elements will continue to be completed through traffic.
The city said temporary striping is in place for the time being. Pavement patching was expected to be complete today.
Additional work will include maintenance sealing from the Wilbur Avenue intersection through the Airport/Tausick Way intersection and between Division and Roosevelt streets, where striping removal has scarred the roadway surface. Striping is expected to follow. That work will take place throughout the project limits from Division Street to Airport/Tausick Way.
The work is the latest phase in the city’s ongoing underground utility replacement effort and road surface improvement plan.
It includes complete reconstruction of utilities, with the bulk of the work as the replacement of electrical conduit, water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, plus traffic signal conduit underground.
The roughly $9 million total project, led by contractor Culbert Construction, includes $3.8 million in state transportation and ecology grants, $3.2 million from the city’s Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Plan and Transportation Benefit District funds and $2.2 million of federal funds from a Surface Transportation Block Grant.