Intersection work signals shift in Isaacs Avenue construction

The intersection of Isaacs and Wilbur avenues will be transformed from roadway to gravel Friday in a daylong harbinger of a two-month closure that starts later this month.
The Eastgate intersection will be closed to traffic while the work takes place, an announcement from the city of Walla Walla said. By the end of the day Friday it will reopen as a gravel surface with narrowed approaches.
Access will continue through the intersection for 10 days after that, even as the traffic signal is removed May 21, said Walla Walla Transportation Engineer Monte Puymon.
At that point, the intersection will operate as a four-way stop until May 25, when the intersection closes to traffic completely.
By that point, asphalt paving is expected to have taken place between Roosevelt Street and Wilbur, where the latest phase of the Isaacs Avenue Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Plan is underway by contractor Culbert Construction.
The work is part of the city’s ongoing underground utility replacement effort and road surface improvement plan.
It includes complete reconstruction of utilities, with the bulk of the work as the replacement of electrical conduit, water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, plus traffic signal conduit underground.
The roughly $9 million total project includes $3.8 million in state transportation and ecology grants, $3.2 million from the city’s Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Plan and Transportation Benefit District funds and $2.2 million of federal funds from a Surface Transportation Block Grant.
Construction last year spanned Division Street to Roosevelt and included a rebuild of the Roosevelt intersection.
This year’s work, which kicked off late February on the other side of the Roosevelt and Isaacs intersection, is two weeks ahead of schedule and likely for two primary reasons, Puymon said.
This particular stretch of Isaacs is newer than previous portions, and so the utilities and infrastructure have led to fewer unexpected problems. At the same time, the misfortune of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have limited traffic loads through the construction zone, he said.
Today and Friday, base road material is expected to be set from Roosevelt to Wilbur.
Next week will be dedicated to asphalt paving.
City officials say drivers should anticipate intermittent driveway closures throughout the process.