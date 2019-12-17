Intermittent closures slated for Mill Creek foot bridges

Work to repair the bridges in the area around the Mill Creek dam project will require intermittent bridge closures Wednesday through the beginning of January, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operations officials.
The Washington Conservation Corps will begin replacing boards on the walkways of the Mill Creek foot bridge near Rooks Park and the bridge over the return canal near Reservoir Road starting Wednesday, according to a release.
“The current boards have become worn, and it was identified in a bridge inspection that they need replaced,” Jeremy Nguyen, natural resource specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
Signs will be posted informing pedestrian and bike traffic of bridge closures. For safety, visitors should respect all closed areas and be aware of construction during this period, the Corps release stated.
For more information about this project or for general information about Mill Creek Dam and Bennington Lake, call the Mill Creek office at 509-527-7160.