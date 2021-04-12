OLYMPIA — Pierce, Cowlitz and Whitman counties must tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid rising cases, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday.

Those three counties will roll back to the second phase of Inslee’s Healthy Washington plan. As part of the rollback, they will have to lower capacity limits for indoor spaces like restaurants and fitness centers to 25% occupancy, down from the current 50% cap.

The increased restrictions will cover more than 1 million Washingtonians, most of them in Pierce County. The changes will take effect Friday.

In a statement announcing the restrictions, Inslee said the state “must continue to do everything we can to sharpen our focus and keep COVID-19 activity down.”

“We are so close to the end of the tunnel here — we have made tremendous progress and we must keep our focus,” Inslee said, adding later: “These are not punitive actions; they are to save lives and protect public health.”

The changes drew swift criticism from Republicans, who along with some industry associations have opposed tight restrictions on businesses.

“Governor Inslee is failing all Washington residents and small business owners with his ever-changing COVID-19 criteria,” said Washington Republican State Party Chairman Caleb Heimlich. “He is quick to say that the metrics make the decisions, not him, but he is choosing which metrics to use and when to change them.”

The announcement comes after the governor last week watered down the criteria to judge counties, meaning fewer counties were likely to backslide.

All 39 Washington counties have spent the past month in the third phase of the Healthy Washington plan. The other 36 counties will remain in that phase for now.

In addition to allowing 50% indoor occupancy, the third phase allowed for the return of some spectators at outdoor events like professional and high school sports, rodeos and motorsports.

This might not change much for the three counties heading back to the second phase. Inslee’s office released updated guidance allowing for many of those activities to continue, but with lower capacity limits and tighter restrictions.

For their evaluation, state health officials used the date range between March 20 and April 2 to tally two-week case numbers by county, according to the state Department of Health (DOH) report.

For the seven-day hospital counts, DOH used slightly different dates: March 24 through March 30.

The next scheduled evaluation for counties under the plan will take place May 3.