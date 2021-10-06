Though recent data shows that as few as 48 percent of corrections staff at the Washington State Penitentiary are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, there is not expected to be any interruptions to service at the prison, Gov. Jay Inslee said at a Wednesday, Oct. 6 press conference in Walla Walla.
Monday was the last day for most state employees to receive their last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to meet an Oct. 18 deadline. State employees who are not fully vaccinated by that date were slated to be terminated from their positions, though the state has recently indicated that non-union employees would get an additional grace period to finalize vaccinations.
Concerns have been raised that the state prison could lose a large number of Department of Corrections staff due to the vaccine requirement. A lawsuit filed in Walla Walla County Superior Court in early September that challenges the state’s authority to base employment on vaccination status included 12 DOC employees living in Walla Walla County.
But, as the deadline for vaccination quickly approaches, Inslee expressed confidence Wednesday that the state’s criminal justice system would not have a serious interruption to service as a result of lost staff.
“I have had discussions with our leadership at the DOC and we’re confident we will not have to release prisoners or otherwise damage the system,” Inslee said.
Inslee added that vaccination rates are swiftly increasing among staff at the state penitentiary, and the governor expressed hope that the large majority of state employees there would ultimately decide to become vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.
“They are going up. I’m very pleased about that,” Inslee said. “And people will continue to get vaccinated in the upcoming days as the reality of the situation comes in that there’s no other choice to maintain employment.”
“We cannot allow public servants to infect the public,” he added.
Inslee declined to fully lay out what those contingency plans included on Wednesday, saying it would take too long to do so. Staff indicated that with vaccination rates increasing, any plans are hypothetical.
“The Department of Corrections have a variety of contingencies if they develop—if they develop,” Inslee said. “They have assured me that the penitentiary will not have to release prisoners. They have other ways potentially to bring people in from other locations if necessary.”
The comments were made during a rare visit by the state governor to the Walla Walla Valley Wednesday, Oct. 5, when Inslee toured the area to talk to local students and businesses about the impacts of climate change on various industries, as well as to learn more about local programs for the homeless. It was the governor’s first visit to the valley since the 2020 flood, when he surveyed the damage to the community.
The governor made several stops in Walla Walla Wednesday, including a visit to Walla Walla Community College to talk with students from the energy systems technology, enology and viticulture, and agriculture programs about their future industries and potential impacts from climate change.
Inslee also met with volunteers and staff from the Walla Walla Sleep Center on Rees Avenue to discuss the city’s response to homelessness and lessons learned from years of experiments with different shelters.
Finally, Inslee visited Les Collines Vineyard, the largest contiguous vineyard in the Walla Walla Valley, to discuss the impact of climate change-fueled heat waves, fire and drought on the wine industry. The vineyard has seen nearly half of the yield of an average year, according to staff, largely due to weather and climate conditions.
The trip was not announced until Tuesday afternoon, at least in part to minimize the possibility for disruptions and protests during the governor’s visit, according to Chuck Hindman, a past president and current secretary of the board for the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless, which manages the sleeping center. The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment on these arrangements.
