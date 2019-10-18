An inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary died Thursday after he was found unresponsive in his cell, officials said.
Keenan Michael Thomas, 27, was pronounced dead at about 5:52 p.m. Staff had attempted lifesaving measures, which were continued by paramedics, said Penitentiary spokeswoman Allison Window.
Details on what time Thomas was found and how long CPR was performed were not provided.
Window said Friday that a critical incident review and autopsy will be requested.
Thomas began serving a 60-month sentence March 27. He was convicted of multiple violations of domestic violence protection orders and two counts of assault in Benton and Franklin counties, Window said. His expected release date was July 22, 2022.