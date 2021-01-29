Inland Cellular told its customers Friday morning that in addition to 911 service being down for the cellphone company, no one can make or receive phone calls.
The issue began earlier in the day. Walla Walla Police Department asked Inland Cellular customers needing 911 services to call dispatch at 507-527-1960 for now.
The technical issue causing the problems has been identified and technicians are working to restore service, according to a message from Inland Celluar at 11:18 a.m.
Texting and data functions remained functional, including "test to 911" services where available. Phone apps that use data were also still working,the company said.