A meeting Thursday will provide information on the creation of a Downtown National Register Historic District.
What it means to own property in a historic district, the nomination process and using Federal Income Tax Credits for qualified projects will be among the topics discussed.
The 6 p.m. meeting will be in the Fulton Room at the Walla Walla Police Department, 54 E. Moore St. The meeting is expected to run two hours.
Despite intricate revitalization downtown over the decades, Walla Walla has not had an official historic district. But with a $17,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation last year, a process began to change that.
A consultant was hired to prepare a nomination application. That organization, Painter Preservation, will lead Thursday’s meeting, which will also include a presentation from Stephen Day, the owner and project lead for the proposed Penrose Hotel in the former Odd Fellows Building on Spokane Street.