Many boomers who are entering retirement have wondered what it would be like to join the Peace Corps, put a lifetime of skills to good use on behalf of others, and live temporarily in a completely new and radically different part of the world.
Milton-Freewater’s Clark Colahan, and his wife, Barbara Coddington, are doing just that, but in a highly personalized way that connects with the northeast corner of Oregon.
One of Clark’s former students, Anna Taft, is now the founder and CEO of Tandana, a foundation that places volunteers in families in Highland Ecuador and the Dogon region of Mali in West Africa. With the foundation in northern Ecuador, the couple are using their knowledge of Spanish — Clark is a retired Spanish teacher — and Barbara’s long experience with the Confederated Tribes as a museum curator.
They are living in a Kichwa indigenous community, where their assignment is to interview outstanding young people. The community is universally recognized as the best educated, most economically successful, and the best known artisans in the country’s weaving and embroidery tradition. This is one of a series of articles on their interviews.
Cristina Fuerez and her younger sister Margarita were born and raised in a traditional, mudbrick cabin on a small farm near the village of Panecillo, Ecuador.
Small and dark, having only a single room without windows, plumbing or electricity, the house still stands high on a sloping parcel of hillside that their paternal grandfather managed to secure, in a two-year legal struggle.
In the 1960s he was forced to walk the 70 miles to Quito several times, to obtain the necessary legal papers, when Ecuador finally abolished sharecropping serfdom, known as huasipungo. Many of his indigenous neighbors didn’t manage it and lost the land they had occupied for generations. That grandfather’s spirited defense of his rights, despite obstacles, lives on in his granddaughters.
The new family built another cabin a little farther away from the older generation, but one night it washed away in a flash flood, with them escaping alive only by good luck.
In the flood the family lost everything and had to begin again from nothing. Exhausted by the endless demands of running a household, her every action dictated by a typically domineering mother-in-law, unsupported and uncared for, the mother died of cancer very young, when Cristina and Margarita were 8 and 4.
They lived for a time with the abusive grandmother, and in the process learned to look out for each other and be strong. When possible, their father went beyond the limits of the usual male role to help them, sometimes making dinner for the family when the girls were older and leaving home to find jobs.
When she brought home her first paycheck she bought them a gas cookstove, freeing her at last from cooking over a wood fire. Through an act of kindness, a mestiza/white woman who owned land nearby, became Cristina’s godmother and often gave both girls chances to do more than poor farm girls who have lost a parent usually can.
This support encouraged a belief in themselves and the discovery that helpful change can come from unexpected places. With the opening of a local primary school, they were both able to attend, just waiting for Anna Taft to come to town and sow seeds of progress in the community, first as their teacher in the local school and then founder of Tandana.
That founding, as anyone you talk to in the community will tell you, was a transformative event for the area and for both young women. For Cristina, it meant her world suddenly expanded. In 2008 she applied for the foundation’s cultural exchange program to the American Southwest. She was awarded the scholarship, and there, with young people from other countries, she hiked in the mountains, floated the Green River and lived and worked with the Hopi people in Arizona.
When she returned home, she went to work using her exceptional manual dexterity and artistic talent to make and sell jewelry and embroidery.
In the course of seeing the United States, finishing high school and supporting herself, Cristina has realized she has what it takes to own and manage her own business. For that reason, she has obtained another scholarship and is getting a college degree in business administration. To do so, she works as a jeweler Monday through Friday, then travels to the university in Ibarra for a full day of classes on Saturday and Sunday.
Margarita, too, was able to finish high school and get a job working in a community day care center for which she often helped organize local fundraisers. But, like Cristina, she reached out for further education, winning the first Tandana grant to get a college degree, in her case in accounting. She perceived the field is wide open to indigenous women with the right talents. In fact, out of 20 people in her graduating class, only four were men.
The next step was getting her current job as an accountant and office manager. She also runs the farm, which includes cooking and cleaning for the family and raising chickens and a heifer. Their father works hard every day in the field, whose produce they eat and sell the surplus.
As a result of their hard work and careful economy, the family has been able to save enough money to purchase land and to move from their tiny one-room cabin to a brand new four-bedroom home of concrete block construction, which Margarita refers to as her “casa digna y fija” — i.e., her well-deserved and permanent home of which she has long dreamed.
They don’t wish to leave the safety of their own land and house, and what’s more, husbands, as Margarita says, might turn out alright, but more likely would be very controlling and machista. Feminists with good reason, they have weighed their options, recognized their ties of affection to each other and to their indigenous community and considered the ways they want to spend their days. They are walking into the future with exceptional cheerfulness after their years of suffering, and a strong feeling of gratitude for what they and others have contributed to the quality of their lives.