Above: Cristina, on the left, and Margarita in their beloved new cement house. Below: Grandma, Dad and Margarita get ready to take their guinea pigs out of a bag they use to haul them. They keep them healthy with a regular disinfectant bath. The rodents are small livestock here, raised all year under the bed in the cabin for shared warmth between owners and critters, and are eaten at the summer festival. Below right: After being washed in the backyard by hand on a stone that has been used in the family for three generations, the traditional embroidered blouses and skirts, worn daily, are hung out to dry in the courtyard of the extended family. The process is done weekly, and takes three hours.