Fireworks may have caused up to seven fires Sunday, July 4, in Walla Walla and College Place, officials said.
Pete Erb, a Walla Walla County dispatch supervisor, said the fires were reportedly started by fireworks, but he didn’t have any confirmation that this was the actual cause.
An employee for the the Walla Walla Fire Department said some of the fires were still under investigation, and no information was available as of Monday afternoon.
Erb said the fires did not involve any houses or buildings.
“All the calls were natural cover fires, which is what we call grass fires,” Erb said. “There was not a single structure fire or anything like that.”
Officials with the city of Walla Walla and other local leaders tried to stave off such fire danger by discouraging the use of fireworks amid a hot, dry summer that has seen record temperatures in Walla Walla and across Eastern Washington.
He added that the fire districts in Walla Walla County surrounding Walla Walla and College Place did not respond to any fires the entire day.
Erb emphasized that his information came from dispatch logs, however. Actual fire details, including confirmation that the flames did not reach any structures, would have to come from the fire departments.
He did say, however, that the calls were closed by the Walla Walla and College Place fire departments quickly.
“Every one of those, the departments closed rapidly,” he said. “So that could mean they really were small grass fires.”
While there is no confirmed property damage related to fires from July 4, that’s not the case for the night before.
On July 3, what started as a small grass fire in Walla Walla spread until it reached the wrecking yard at Kelty’s Auto Parts on Rees Avenue.
Walla Walla Fire Capt. Todd Stubblefield said about 40 vehicles caught fire and burned. The cars all belonged to the auto parts store.
“They were wrecking yard cars,” Stubblefield said. “So they weren’t cars they drive.”
Stubblefield said that Kelty’s Auto Parts owner Steve Kelty estimated the damage at about $35,000.
While Stubblefield said the fire could have been because of fireworks, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Columbia County also responded to a wildland fire Sunday near the Dayton City Cemetery, according to videos posted online. An employee for Columbia County Fire District 3 in Dayton wouldn’t comment on the fire, and no information was available as of Monday afternoon.