Walla Walla City Council

Walla Walla City Council members are Tom Scribner, Yazmin Bahena, Riley Clubb, Jerry Cummins, Myron Huie, Steve Moss and Mayor Barbara Clark. With Bahena absent Wednesday, the Council voted as follows:

Wallowa Drive: The public made no comment during a hearing on the annexation of approximately 3 acres located south of Wallowa Drive. Council approved the annexation. Unanimous.

Street Vacation: The public made no comment during a hearing on the city’s vacation of the remainder of an 11th Avenue right of way between East Rees Avenue and East Moore Street. Council approved the motion. Unanimous.

Annexation: Approved a resolution to geographically modify a proposed annexation at Highland Road and Plaza Way, adding five properties to the annexation area to “clean up” an island of properties surrounded by city limits on all sides. Unanimous