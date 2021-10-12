Dozens gathered in downtown Walla Walla’s Land Trust Plaza Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, as part of a statewide series of rallies to call on Democrats in D.C. to create a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
The “Keep Your Promise” rally was one of nine across the state organized by immigrant-rights groups OneAmerica and the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network with the aim of putting pressure on Democrats to push forward with immigration reform despite challenges.
The rallies, in cities such as Seattle, Wenatchee and Walla Walla over Monday and Tuesday come hot on the heels of a parliamentary decision that could throw a wrench into legislative immigration provisions, said Allison Carney, a communications consultant working with both groups.
Senate Democrats had planned to pass immigration reform through a process called reconciliation, which would allow them to pass the legislation without support from Republicans in an evenly split Senate. But on Wednesday, Sept. 29, the Senate parliamentarian, a nonpartisan advisor on the Senate’s byzantine rules and guidelines, told Democrats that the legislative body’s rules don’t allow for that tactic to be used.
However, the parliamentarian’s guidance is nonbinding, and advocated such as those gathered in downtown Walla Walla Tuesday called on Democrats to push ahead, having the Senate’s presiding officer — Vice President Kamalla Harris — to simply issue a contrary ruling. Activists argue that anything less would be a betrayal of the people who elected those very Democrats.
“We have polls showing the majority of Americans want immigration control, and we have Democrats who ran and won on pro-immigration policies,” said Aaron Bobrow-Strain, a Whitman College politics professor and member of the Walla Walla Immigrant Rights Coalition, in an interview.
“And it looks like they’re backing off on those promises.”
Bobrow-Strain, whose book, “The Death and Life of Adai Hernandez: A Border Story,” explores how the U.S.-Mexico border became “a zone of a violence and inhumanity,” spoke Tuesday to those at the rally.
“For the vast majority of undocumented people in the United States, the average of whom has been here for longer than 10 years, there is no line to get into, because our immigration system is so broken.” Bobrow-Strain said. “We have the best chance in decades to fix that, and we need to move forward.”
Democrats have burned immigration-reform activists before, said Abigail Scholar, executive director of Central Washington Justice for Our Neighbors, an advocacy organization that provides pro-bono legal services for immigrants in Central and Eastern Washington.
“We had all this excitement coming into this new administration,” Scholar said. “And yet we are being let down yet again by a Democratic administration.”
“And I think a lot of people on the left are afraid to say something,” she added. “But if we don’t demand change, if we don’t demand citizenship, then it’s never going to happen.”
