Immigrant-rights activists will rally in downtown Walla Walla Tuesday, October 11, as part of a statewide protest to demand that Democrats in Congress follow through on promises for a path to citizenship, according to a press release.
Activists will gather in Land Title Plaza from 4:45-6 p.m. Tuesday.
It is one of at least nine rallies planned across Washington state as part of a national Day of Action organized by immigrant-rights organizations OneAmerica and the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network.
“This is the closest we’ve ever come to winning a pathway to citizenship,” wrote Roxana Norouzi, executive director of OneAmerica, in a press release. “We are demanding Congress and Vice President Harris keep their promises and provide permanent relief and protection for our undocumented communities.”
