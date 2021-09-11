WAITSBURG — A man from Idaho was killed in a single-vehicle crash five miles south of Waitsburg early Saturday morning, Sept. 11, according to Washington State Patrol.
Brandon J. Hoard, 25, of Burley, Idaho, was the sole occupant in the vehicle that crashed at 1:17 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 12, according to a WSP report. He was declared dead at the scene.
Hoard's family was notified of his death by Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputies and Burley Police Department officers early Saturday, the WSP noted
Hoard was driving east on the two-lane highway in a 1993 Ford F-150, the WSP report states. The truck left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck an embankment at a high rate of speed.
Hoard was not wearing a seat belt, WSP reported.
The truck was totaled and towed from the scene.
No other vehicles or people were reportedly involved.
The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
