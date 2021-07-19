BURBANK — An updated master plan regarding Ice Harbor Lock and Dam and Lake Sacajawea will be the topic of a public meeting this week.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District has scheduled an open house meeting from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Ice Harbor Visitor Center at 2763 Monument Drive, Burbank. Formal presentations will be at 5 and 6 p.m. and Corps staff will be present to answer questions and provide information.
The original master plan for the area was drafted in 1977 and needs to be updated, Corps officials noted in a release.
The meeting is intended to provide information on the new master plan draft and accept comments on it.
The master plan covers how the Corps will manage the lands around Ice Harbor Lock and Dam and Lake Sacajawea, which is formed by the dam. Topics include the treatment of vegetation, animals and soil, preservation of landmarks and heritage sites, and provision of recreational opportunities.
Lake Sacajawea, which is part of the Snake River, marks much of Walla Walla County's northern border.
The new draft features a document issued by the EPA that reports the new master plan has no significant impacts on the environment following an EPA assessment.
Officials noted that all comments will be public record and those wishing to attend at the visitor center in Burbank must have a valid government-issued identification, such as a driver's license or passport.
Those who do not attend may still submit comments through July 30.
The revised draft and the environmental assessment notes, along with the original 1977 plan, are available on the Corps’ website.
More information is available by calling 509-527-7137 or emailing at iceharbormp@usace.army.mil. For more information on the environmental assessment call 509-527-7256 or email the aforementioned email address.