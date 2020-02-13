Hunt named CEO of Sherwood Trust

Private nonprofit philanthropy foundation Sherwood Trust has chosen a new CEO.
Brian Hunt will leave his post as Union-Bulletin publisher for the job, according to an announcement this morning.
Hunt will start in the new role March 9 after nearly five years at the helm of Walla Walla’s daily newspaper.
He succeeds Danielle Garbe Reser, who left the position in January and has since announced her candidacy for 16th Legislative District senator.
The search for her successor was led by The Giving Practice of Philanthropy Northwest.
“We are very pleased that Brian will be the next CEO of Sherwood Trust,” said board President Chuck Fulton in a prepared statement. “There were over 120 applications for this position, and we are delighted to have hired someone as talented, experienced and devoted to our community as Brian.”
A transition plan at the U-B has not yet been announced.
A veteran in publishing, Hunt joined the newspaper May 1, 2015.
A native of rural Pennsylvania, Hunt, 58, earned his bachelor’s in journalism and media studies from Lock Haven University.
His career began as a reporter in coastal Delaware and evolved into publishing at community and business newspapers in the Mid-Atlantic region, plus Boise, San Francisco and Portland, the announcement said.
Before moving to Walla Walla, he was the group publisher for the Daily Journal of Commerce in Portland and the Idaho Business Review in Boise.
He led operations and sales development activities for the two publications’ print, digital and event platforms. Before that he spent over three years as publisher at The Recorder, a law-focused newspaper based in San Francisco.
In the announcement, he said Walla Walla is “a special place, and Sherwood Trust holds a special place in it.
“The opportunity to focus on how all of us here can participate and share in this place is invigorating. Sherwood Trust has built a strong tradition of giving and supporting good works here. I am honored to, with the board, help lead its next chapter.”
The nonprofit organization was started in 1991, continuing the legacy of Donald and Virginia Sherwood.
Since its start, the trust has invested more than $32 million to strengthen other nonprofits and develop communities throughout the region.