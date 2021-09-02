Local nonprofit officials said they were happy with the results of their year-long efforts to collect school supplies for local students.
Recently, 65 backpacks and hundreds of school supplies were handed out to school leaders in College Place and Walla Walla to give to students.
Vicki Ruley, coordinator of Walla Walla Area Crime Watch, said in a news release the annual drive was different this year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, so they "had to think outside the box to the backpacks and school supplies in the hands of children in need."
For the effort, $500 was donated by Crime Watch and another $500 by the Walmart Community Foundation, plus hundreds upon hundreds of dollars worth of supplies donated by Kiwanis members and Staples of Walla Walla.
Ruley said that in September 2020 Crime Watch was able to team up with police from College Place and Walla Walla and the Sager Parent Teacher Organization to deliver 368 fully stocked bags of school supplies to students at John Sager Middle School in College Place.
Crime Watch also donated another 50 backpacks full of supplies to Pioneer and Garrison middle schools in February this year, according to the release.
Four of the backpacks from the most recent delivery were given to members of the Kiwanis STAR Project, which seeks to help people recently released from prison successfully reintegrate into society.
Ruley said the annual effort is part of Project 365, begun in 1994. Project 365 is in partnership with National Night Out, done on the first Tuesday of every August. The goal is for organizers of the project choose a specific problem and try to fix it within 365 days.
National Night Out is a national event where law enforcement officials across the U.S. hold community meet-and-greets and public events in order to build relationships within their communities.
This year's National Night Out events in Walla Walla were marked by a motorcade of first-responders across Walla Walla and College Place and "Coffee with a Cop" in downtown Walla Walla.
At the downtown event, Crime Watch held a bike raffle that brought in more than $1,800 in donations for the group, Ruley said.
Normally, Ruley said, the backpacks for Project 365 are handed out at the Walla Walla National Night Out event.
Ruley said National Night Out will come back in 2022, although organizers are unsure what it will look like.