TOUCHET — Multiple fire departments responded Monday afternoon to a large brush fire at Butler Grade and Stateline roads, southeast of Touchet.

The blaze, which consumed between 350-500 acres, originated from a car fire at 3:25 p.m. and was growing quickly, according to Mitch Gibson, a firefighter at Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department. Gibson, one of the first people on scene, said the vehicle was unrecognizable. No one was near it, he said, but it appeared to have been headed south on Butler Grade Road. It was unclear what caused the car to catch fire.

He was more concerned about the blazing wildfire.

“It burned a pretty big section (of land),” Gibson said.

By 4:06 p.m. the fire, on Conservation Reserve Program land, was coded as two-alarm, and more resources were called, including a water tender and plow. Eventually, the fire was deemed three-alarm.

Besides torching CRP and fallow land, the blaze struck range acreage and power transition lines and access roads to windmills, Gibson said. Firefighters contacted local power companies, who indicated there were no reports of power failures, he said.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.

At the height of the fire, Gibson said, about eight water tenders, 15 to 20 brush trucks and two ambulances were on scene, as well as about 55 firefighters.

Responders included those from the Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department, East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District, Athena and Weston volunteer fire departments, College Place Fire Department, and Walla Walla County fire districts 4, 6, and 8.

The fire was out at about 9:30 p.m., Gibson said, and everyone had cleared the scene by 11:22 p.m.