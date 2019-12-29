How 2019 shaped the Walla Walla Valley

A lot can happen in a year.
Seasons change, traditions evolve, new buildings are constructed and old ones are torn down, loved ones pass away and new ones are born.
Indeed, one of the only certainties in life is change.
A lot of change happened in the Walla Walla Valley in 2019, as is the case every year. Before the Valley rings in 2020, the Union-Bulletin wanted take a look back at some of the biggest stories that shaped the lives of people in this region. This articles looks at what stories were connecting with people — the stories that were truly engaging.
According to some of the U-B’s social media analytics, these were some of the top stories in 2019 from month to month.
January
Jan. 22 — WWV Hispanic American Lions Club established
A piece from Annie Eveland’s Etcetera column seemed to resound with people as 2019 kicked off.
A new service group was established when 22 people met on Jan. 6 in College Place to form the Walla Walla Valley Hispanic American Lions Club, with Carla Negrete serving as charter president.
They became the first chartered Hispanic American Lions club in Washington, according to College Place Lions member David Walk. His group is sponsoring the new club and reached out via the Union-Bulletin, social media and existing civic groups to attract the new members.
Jan. 29 — GOP picks slate for WW County commission seat
After the death of Walla Walla County Commissioner Jim Duncan in December 2018, the Walla Walla County Republican Party led a series of meetings in January to pick a slate of candidates to fill Duncan’s vacant District 3 seat.
Recently retired Union-Bulletin reporter Andy Porter wrote that 11 candidates — including state Sen. Maureen Walsh — were whittled down to three people: former commissioner Greg Tompkins of College Place, Wendi Kregger of Touchet, and Dave Maiden of Burbank.
Tompkins was eventually selected by the board of commissioners.
February
Feb. 25 — Elk shot in WW County found infected with hoof disease
Hunters and wildlife lovers were likely not happy to hear about a contagious hoof disease reportedly infecting an elk shot near Pikes Peak in Walla Walla County.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife reported that treponeme-associated hoof disease, or TAHD, had not been discovered so far east in the state since it had first been documented in the early 2000s.
March
March 20 — Slain Kittitas County deputy was father of three, WW native
A Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s death was felt locally. Ryan Thompson, 42, was originally from Walla Walla.
Thompson was involved with a pursuit of an erratic driver that ended with the driver getting out of his vehicle and shooting at Thompson, who was killed. The driver was also killed in the shooting, and a police officer from the town of Kittitas was injured as well.
U-B reporter Emily Thornton later reported on the Valley’s overwhelming response of support for Thompson’s family and grief shared by many in local law enforcement.
April
April 3 — Olson Brothers near the finish line
Business reporter Vicki Hillhouse helped the Valley bid adieu to the business run by Bob and Larry Olson on Isaacs Avenue. Olson Brothers Exhaust over the years had morphed into a shop that serviced trailers and RVs too.
April 25 — Post Malone to headline Pendleton Whisky Music Fest
A later-than-expected announcement for Pendleton’s big music festival showed that organizers were not afraid to get progressive as they announced rapper/singer superstar Post Malone as the headliner.
May
May 23 — Numbers add up to Walla Walla elementary school closure
The Walla Walla School District began bouncing around the idea of closing an elementary school in the district when data revealed too many classrooms and not enough students at the elementary level.
The numbers seemed to reflect the trend in Walla Walla County — a slowly growing population, but also an increasingly older population.
Education reporter Sheila Hagar covered the story through the year, which culminated in the decision to convert Blue Ridge Elementary School into an early learning center called the Walla Walla Center for Children and Families starting with the 2020-2021 school year.
June
June 26 — Residents raise concerns over Waitsburg-area music festival
Walla Walla County residents near South Fork Coppei Creek Road voiced concerns to county officials about a planned music festival happening on a farmstead east of Waitsburg.
They spoke about emergency access, fire danger, traffic accidents and health and sanitation.
The Huichica Music Festival did eventually happen on the weekend of Sept. 13 and 14.
July
July 9 — Slain Walla Walla man was Whitman grad, employee
The community was stunned to hear of the brutal murder of Kyle J. Martz, 35, a Whitman College employee who was also a graduate of the school.
Martz was mourned in the following days with candlelight vigils, flowers and memorials.
The man accused of the slaying, Colby Hedman, 23, was apparently a stranger to Martz. Hedman had previously been released from Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton because of overcrowding.
As of today, Hedman is still undergoing court-ordered competency restoration treatment at Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake. A status hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2020.
July 12 — Funding puts Touchet Valley Trail on track
A $637,000 grant from the Washington Department of Transportation paved the way for design work, engineering and surveying for a multi-use trail to connect Waitsburg and Dayton, the U-B’s Dian Ver Valen reported.
The grant took the two communities closer to fruition of the historic and historical trail and eventually led to a “charette” in October, a workshop where community members and leaders heard from a group of college students who began the design process for the trail.
August
Aug. 1 — Dreams to restore wedding fountain become reality
The historical “wedding fountain” at Pioneer Park received second life after a few years of collecting spare change from charitable utility payers in the city of Walla Walla plus some state funding.
The water on the fountain was draining away so city staff members kept it turned off most of the time. The plan to restore the fountain with a recyclable water system will now be realized, thanks in part to $9,000 from the state which was granted because local resident Shirley Ruble wrote a letter to state Rep. Bill Jenkin who put the item into his requests for the state capital budget.
Aug. 2 — Lawsuit filed to stop wolf killing
A story from Northeast Washington caught the attention of the Valley when the Center for a Humane Economy filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court to prevent state wildlife workers from killing wolves in the Kettle River Range of Ferry County.
Since then, officials at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife told Gov. Jay Inslee they would use “previously unused tools” to help manage the wolf population in order to protect livestock in the region.
September
Sept. 9 — Wine grape pest detected in Walla Walla region
The notorious plant louse phylloxera, which attacks the roots of grapevines, was detected in the Valley.
However, the pest that cost California grape growers about $1 billion to eradicate in the 1990s didn’t cause wine industry experts to hit the panic button in the Valley. The main work being done now is to prevent the pest from spreading.
October
Oct. 23 — Hayden Homes withdraws development application for Bachtold property
A short and to-the-point email was all it took for a controversial 105-acre, 372-home development to stop in its tracks.
Hayden Homes had planned to purchase and develop land south of Walla Walla owned by Jon and Mary Christine Bachtold. The company was working through an application process to get the property annexed into the city, since it sits in the Urban Growth Area.
A 4 a.m.-email to the city’s development services director, Elizabeth Chamberlain, confirmed the company’s decision to remove the application.
An organized group of citizens staged a campaign to oppose the subdivision. Multiple public comments were sifted through during the process. At one point, the city had received 350 letters of opposition compared to 11 letters in support of the development.
November
Nov. 17 — Walla Walla Foundry owner Mark Anderson remembered for legacy, generosity
Noted community member Mark Anderson left an imprint on the Valley, as evidenced by the widespread sharing of this story.
Anderson, who was 65 at the time of his unexpected death, left a legacy of art, not the least of which were the operations he ran at the Walla Walla Foundry and Foundry Vineyards.
Multiple members of the art community of the Valley and beyond mourned his passing with many kind words and memories.
December
Dec. 23 — New taproom brings self-service and craft beer to College Place
The opening of a new restaurant in College Place closed out the year as the most popular story in December.
Hop Thief Taphouse and Kitchen drew attention for its approach to service with a “tap wall” among other unique features.
The Juston Watson-owned establishment is only the third self-serve tap house in the state and the first tap room in the city of College Place.
Jan. 1, 2020
What stories await in the new year? Only time will tell.
But one thing is for certain — change is always in the wind.
A note on the data gathering: This story was compiled via social media analytics through a combination of reach, or how many people saw the story, and click-through engagement, or how many people read the story. Some stories with high reach were excluded from the list because the click-through ratio was low compared to other stories.