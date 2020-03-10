In Walla Walla County, 13,546 of 35,356 registered voters had returned their presidential primary election ballots by Monday. Today is the last day to cast a vote.
In the 2016 presidential primary election, the final number of voters was 13,169, according to elections staff.
As of Monday, 510 voters had left their party preference unchecked, which will discount the vote. Voters whose ballots are challenged will receive a letter in the mail, according to staff.
Columbia County has 2,687 active registered voters, and 1,259 had returned ballots as of this morning, Auditor Anne Higgins said.
In the 2016 presidential primary election, 1,277 ballots were cast, she said.
Rejected ballots in Columbia County were at over 100 but are now down to 37 because voters have fixed the issues with their ballot, she said this morning. These issues could include no signature or party preference box checked, Higgins said.
There are also 255 inactive registered voters who can come fix their registration today and cast their vote by 8 p.m, she said.
All voters from both counties have until March 19 to fix a rejected ballot by mailing, dropping in the drop box, faxing, scanning by email or stopping by in person, Walla Walla County elections department staff said.
The Walla Walla County elections department has already received 60 letters responding to fix ballots so they will be counted, staff said.
If residents have noticed that their ballot was rejected, they should call or send an email to find the problem and fix it before certification on March 20, staff said.
Walla Walla County Elections Department is at 509-524-2530.
Columbia County Auditor’s Office is at 509-382-4541.