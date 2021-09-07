The Walla Walla Valley is expected to be drier and hotter than normal this September, according to a report from the National Weather Service.
Normal highs for Walla Walla range from 83 degrees at the beginning of September, lowering to 72 degrees at the end of the month. Normal precipitation for the month has averaged 0.75 inches for the last 30 years.
After July, the third warmest on record, August temperatures in the Walla Walla Valley had returned to about normal, averaging 74.4 degrees, 0.2 degrees higher than the yearly average.
Daily highs in August were 1.4 degrees lower than normal, while daily lows averaged 1.7 higher than normal. The highest temperature was felt Aug. 3, which peaked at 104 degrees; the month’s lowest temperature, 48 degrees, was on Aug. 24.
Temperatures exceeded 90 degrees on 12 days, and 100 degrees on four days. High winds were also seen in the valley, with the highest wind gust recorded at 43 mph on Aug. 5.
While temperatures weren’t much hotter than normal, rainfall remained low, exacerbating a drought that has dried up the West for months. Precipitation totaled 0.27 inches in August, 0.3 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 inch was seen on just three days last month, with more than half the month’s rain, or 0.17 inches, was reported on the 21st.
Precipitation in the valley this year has reached 4.83 inches, which is 8.25 inches below normal. Since October 2020, precipitation in the Walla Walla area has been 10.65 inches, or 9.45 inches below normal.
As of Monday, Aug. 31, 90% of the western U.S. was experiencing drought, according to a report by the University of Nebraska’s U.S. Drought Monitor, while 54% of the region is experiencing “Extreme Drought” or “Exceptional Drought.”
This is a slight improvement from July, during which 60% of the West was experiencing the two highest drought categories, the highest percentage in the 20 years since the drought monitor started keeping track. Those improvements were mostly made in New Mexico and Utah due to an active summer monsoon season.
In Washington, drought conditions have worsened since the end of July. As of Aug. 31, 100% of the state is abnormally dry or worse, while 58.76% is experiencing severe, extreme or exceptional drought. This time last year, around 53% of the state was abnormally dry or worse, while only 14.42% experienced severe, extreme or exceptional drought.
However, reservoir storage levels in Washington and Montana are not below normal, the only two states in the West where that is the case, according to the drought monitor.
Going into the beginning of September, relatively cooler temperatures, more clouds and more rain are expected to tamp down smoke and keep air quality at a “Good” rating across most of the state. As of Saturday, Sept. 4, air quality was “Good” in the Walla Walla area.