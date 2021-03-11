Families are being sought to host international high school exchange students next academic year and help them experience American culture firsthand.
ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15-18 arriving soon to attend community high schools.
Students from places such as Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic and Thailand have been selected to participate based on strong academics and citizenship. Students will have pocket money for personal expenses and accident and illness insurance. Host families can choose their students from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.
Students will travel safely to the U.S. under the requirements of national and foreign governments entrusted with public health and safety.
To become a host family, or to find out how to become involved with ASSE, call the ASSE Western Regional Office at 1-800-888-9040 or go to host.asse.com for a host family application.
Formerly called the American Scandinavian Student Exchange, ASSE International is a nonprofit, tax-exempt public benefit organization. ASSE, designated as an exchange visitor program by the U.S. Department of State, was founded by the Swedish National Department of Education.